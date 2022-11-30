Union minister Narayan Rane says Uddhav Thackeray Hindutva by joining hands with Congress and NCP

Union minister Narayan Rane accused Uddhav Thackeray, who heads of faction of the Shiv Sena of betrayibg Hindutva. The BJP MP who is Thackeray’s bête noire also targeted his son Aaditya Thackeray for joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi’s adverse remarks on Savarkar had triggered a political controversy leading to unease in the ties between the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which are allies in Maharashtra.

Does Uddhav Thackeray have the same respect for Savarkar which Balasaheb had? The one who spoke against Savarkar (Gandhi) Rahul Gandhi came to Maharashtra, hugged Aaditya Thackeray and left (the state), Rane said.

Uddhav Thackeray, who abandoned the agenda of Hindutva and aligned with the NCP and Congress to become chief minister should not utter the word Hindutva. He betrayed Hindutva, said Rane.