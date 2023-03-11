Union Minister Nitin Gadkari conducts aerial inspection to assess progress of palkhi margs

Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday conducted an aerial inspection in Maharashtra to assess the progress of two palkhi margs being developed by the Centre. Gadkari was accompanied by MP Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar.

Both palkhi roads – Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, which connects Dehu with Pandharpur, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, which connects Alandi and Pandharpur, have been identified as national highways. The foundation for the work was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021.

The construction of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be carried out in five phases and the construction of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (National Highway-965G) is being developed on a 130-km-long stretch in Pune and Solapur districts. There are a total of 11 palkhi halts on this route and all necessary facilities will be provided to pilgrims at these places, sources said.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (National Highway-965) covers a 234-km-long route. A separate palanquin route has been included on both sides of this four-lane road for the convenience of the pilgrims. There are a total of 12 palkhi halts on this route.

Trees, especially sandalwood, tulsi, and other aromatic trees, as well as shade-giving trees such as banyan, neem, peepal, and tamarind are being planted along the palkhi routes. At present, 57,200 trees have been planted in the middle of the road and 18,840 on both sides.