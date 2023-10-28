Cold wave grips Maharashtra, morning temperature dips in Pune

An unusual cold spell has descended upon regions across the Deccan plateau since Thursday night, resulting in a chilly start to Friday morning in many areas. According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), nighttime temperatures in certain parts of the state have dropped to levels lower than those in some North Indian regions, and in some cases, have even rivaled those of hill stations. On Friday morning, New Delhi reported a minimum temperature of 15.2°C, which is lower than the normal minimum of 16.7°C. In contrast, Pune's NDA area recorded a minimum temperature of 13.9°C on Friday, with Shivajinagar slightly higher at 14.4°C.

According to a report of TOI, In Jalgaon, the minimum temperature was at 10.9°C on Friday, which was well below the normal of 17.1°C. The hill station of Mahabaleshwar marked a low of 15.6°C, with a forecast of fog and mist in the morning and a partly cloudy sky later in the day.

Satara registered a minimum temperature of 15.7°C, notably cooler than the usual 17.8°C for this season. Nashik also had a cool morning, with temperatures dropping to 15°C, in contrast to the typical minimum of over 18°C for this time of year. In North India, the hill station of Dharamshala recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4°C, surpassing the usual low of 12.7°C. Meanwhile, Shimla city experienced a relatively mild 12.6°C, which was higher than Jalgaon and nearly equivalent to Pashan at 12.8°C. Katra reported a minimum of 14.1°C, exceeding the expected 13.3°C, and it was higher than the minimum temperatures in NDA and Jalgaon but similar to Pashan.

Abhijit Modak, an independent weather forecaster, said, Cities like Pune, Jalgaon and Nashik record lower Cities like Pune, Jalgaon and Nashik record lower minimums than parts of north India on some nights during the October-end and early November period. At times in November, we see instances of Pune's night temperature falling to a single digit of 8-9°C, while the same in Delhi may be higher. North India usually experiences its core winter season after November 15.