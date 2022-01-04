Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde tests covid positive

Over the past few days, several leaders in the state have tested covid postive. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that some cabinet ministers and some leaders in the state had contracted corona. Now it has come to the notice of Urban Development Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde that he has tested positive for covid.

Meanwhile, on Monday, he had inspected the development works in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. "I have tested positive for corona. I am undergoing medical treatment and I am in good health. With the blessings of all of you, I will soon be able to recover from covid and return to my service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful Wear a permanent mask and take care of yourself and your family, "said Eknath Shinde.