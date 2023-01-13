Urfi Javed Slams Sadhguru Over his LGBTQ Views

Urfi Javed, known for her reckless lifestyle, is constantly involved in a new controversies. The actress, who has already made headlines for her spat with BJP leader Chitra Wagh, issued another scathing comment. The actor chastised the spiritual leader for his views on the LGBTQ community and the campaign in its support.

Urfi turned to Instagram stories to express her anger with Sadhguru's followers and requested them to unfollow her. She called out his video clip as 'propaganda' and stressed the need of talking about 'sexuality freely and loudly'. Urfi has always been outspoken about her beliefs and has never given much attention to trolls or naysayers.

The actor wrote on her Instagram story, "Anyone who follows this cult leader, please unfollow me. So, LGBTQ is actually a campaign, according to him. It is rightly so, as the said people involved in the campaign are able to talk about their sexuality freely and loudly. The percentage of the LGBTQ community is not small but guess what. Your brain is."

In another post, she said, "Such type of propaganda should not be encouraged. The LGBTQ community needs our support. For centuries, people were forced to hide their sexuality. Pretend to be someone else. We need to have campaigns. Parades tell everyone that it is okay to be yourself. No matter who you choose to love. You are accepted."

Urfi was recently spotted outside Rupali Chakankar's office, the chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission of Women. Nitin Satpute, her lawyer, has filed a case against Chitra Wagh, accusing her of threatening people on a public platform. Wagh and Urfi began a social media feud when the BJP politician objected to the latter's fashion sense.