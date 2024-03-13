Urgent Action Needed: Dangerous Holes in Thane's TMC Garden Threaten Children's Safety

Thanekars are complaining about the safety protocols in the TMC- garden near Siddhachal Society opposite the ICICI Bank in the Vasant Vihar area. Large holes have been dug near the children's play equipment, posing a significant risk to kids’ safety. Immediate action is necessary to address this issue and ensure the safety of the children.

Just behind the 2 swings and a slide, 2 open and deep 4 feet holes are dug out as construction and repair work has been going on for the last 7 days for a new toilet in the garden. It’s quite dangerous for small children as when they swing backwards, there is a possibility that they can fall inside the hole and get injured.





Thane resident Abhishek Sharma, who highlighted the issue on X (Formerly known as Twitter), told LokmatTimes.com, “On Monday, I visited the garden with my friend’s kids and was shocked to see such a large road has been dug up. What to do if any kid’s legs slips from the playground slide? TMC is negligent about the maintenance and repair of the gardens. They should at least keep 1 supervisor from the municipal body.” Neeta Jadhav, who came with her 8-year-old daughter in the garden, told LokmatTimes.com, “This is quite appalling that how can civic authorities not prioritize the safety of children? I got to know that the construction work may require more 2 to 3 months. Are we waiting for any injuries to happen and then act?” There were also some broken swings in the garden.





There is work going on to build a new toilet and fountain in the park, and Gajanan constructions are monitoring the repair work. Contractors told LokmatTimes.com that they will rectify it by putting up a danger sign board near the kid's play zone and try to complete the remaining work as soon as possible. Similarly, citizens have complained about other TMC gardens for kids at Gaodevi, Vartak Nagar near Saibaba mandir and Savarkar Nagar.

Meanwhile, in the recently announced TMC budget, the work of creating a mobile application/software will be done to monitor the daily maintenance of gardens, road dividers, green belts and squares in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. This will ensure that the maintenance work is carried out as per the prescribed standards.