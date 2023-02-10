Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi launches Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi trains, check routes and timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags-off Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis present at the occasion.

Train No 22223 Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi will leave CSMT at 6.20m, and reach Shirdi at 11.40am. This train departing from CSMT will stop at Dadar, Thane, Nashik Road station. Train No 22224 Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai will leave at 5.25pm and reach Mumbai at 10.50pm.

Train No.22226 Solapur-Mumbai will leave at 6.05am and reach Mumbai at 12.35pm. Meanwhile this train will reach CSMT station via Kurduwadi, Pune, Kalyan and Dadar station. Whereas train no 22225 Mumbai-Solapur will depart CSMT at 4.05pm and reach Solapur at 10:40pm. Both train will run six days a week.

The one-way fare without catering service on the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be Rs 1,000 for chair car and Rs 2,015 for executive chair car, while the fares for the two classes with catering will be Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,365, respectively, a CR official said.

The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for chair car and executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1840, respectively, he added.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455 kilometre distance between the country’s commercial capital and the premier textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes.