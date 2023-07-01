Varsha Gaikwad demands investigation into Mudslide near metro rail station in Magathane

Varsha Gaikwad, the President of the Mumbai Congress, demanded an investigation on Friday into the mudslide that occurred earlier this week close to a metro station in Magathane, a neighbourhood of Borivali.

The incident took place at an excavation site close to the station, with netizens questioning the safety of metro rail operations on Line 7 due to it. Speaking to reporters after a visit to the site, Gaikwad said the guilty must be punished.

She said existing rules that no construction work should be permitted within six metres of a metro station staircase were flouted in this incident.

The state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority were hand in glove with builders and did not care for the safety of citizens, she alleged.

The private contractor and site engineer associated with the work that caused the mudslide were arrested after MMRDA filed a case with Kasturba Marg police station.