Varsha Gaikwad Takes Campaign Helm for Uddhav Sena in Dharavi Amid Mumbai Congress Seat Discontent

Mumbai: Upset over being denied a seat in the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has finally decided to campaign. Gaikwad told a meeting of office bearers of the India Alliance on Thursday that she had accepted the challenge of getting the highest number of votes from Dharavi for Anil Desai of the Uddhav Sena.

Also Read | Lok Sabha 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Casts His Vote in the First Phase of Elections in Tamil Nadu



The meeting took place at a time when the Congress was said to be unhappy with the two seats of North and North Central. It was decided in the meeting that all six seats in Mumbai would be elected. The meeting was held at The Savarkar Memorial in Shivaji Park on Thursday. Office bearers of Uddhav Sena, Congress Sharad Pawar faction Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, Samajwadi Party, and Ambedkarite parties were present on the occasion. While it was said that Gaikwad was unhappy with the Congress not getting the South Central seat, she attended the meeting and put an end to the discussion.

Newly elected Rajya Sabha Member Chandrakant Handore of the Congress was also present on the occasion. Gaikwad said theirs was a fight to save the Constitution and democracy of the country. She also appealed to the Workers of The India Alliance to ask, whether the price of cylinders has been reduced, where have two crore jobs gone, the issue of Manipur, and atrocities against women.

Uddhav Sena leader Subhash Desai alleged that MP Rahul Shewale did not speak about 7 lakh people in Dharavi being rendered homeless; in Parliament. "The country's economy is in shambles. People are losing their jobs, said candidate Anil Desai. From Mumbai, the International Finance Centre, Diamond Market was taken to Gujarat. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap alleged that the BJP has an agenda to make Mumbai a Union Territory.