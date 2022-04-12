Vasant More to attend today's MNS rally in Thane

MNS president Raj Thackeray's rally in Thane is going to be held today. Many leaders from across the state are attending the rally in Thane. Vasant More, who was Pune unit chief of the MNS had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latter's attack on azaan from loudspeakers. On Monday, More met Raj Thackeray at Shivteerth.

"All my doubts have been cleared. Raj saheb has asked to me attend tomorrow's rally in Thane. He said I will get answers to all the questions in the rally. I am 100 per cent satisfied. I had been saying since the first day that I am with the MNS and will remain with the MNS," he said.

Also in future Raj Thackeray is going to take Maharashtra to new heights. There is a large section of people who believe in Raj Thackeray, said Vasant More.

He also said that there is a wedding in his family on 12th April. However, Saheb told me to come to the rally on Monday. He said he won't attend the meeting and will be present at the rally. "I have left from Pune for the Thane rally," Vasant More said in an interview.