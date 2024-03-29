Vashi Murder: Three Arrested for Killing A Waiter

In a collaborative effort, the Vashi police and the Central unit of the crime branch have arrested three individuals in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old waiter at Kinara Bar and Restaurant on Thursday morning. The suspects are accused of fatally injuring the waiter while attempting to steal a carry bag. Tragically, the victim lost his life during the confrontation as he resisted their assault.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammed Ali Mubaraq Shaikh, aged 21, hailing from Nerul; Shanawaz Hanif Shaikh, aged 22, residing in Mumbra, Thane; and Imran Yakub Ali Shaikh, aged 33, also from Mumbra, Thane. According to the police, the trio has been linked to a minimum of four theft cases in Mumbai and Thane.

Pankaj Dahane, DCP of Zone 1, revealed that the accused were traveling from Mankhurd to Mumbra on a motorbike when they noticed a carry bag held by the waiter. Suspecting it contained cash, they attempted to snatch it upon dismounting from the motorbike. Tragically, the victim, identified as Mukesh alias Mantu Yadav, resisted their efforts. During the ensuing scuffle, two of the assailants stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene. Yadav sustained injuries to his chest, head, and other parts of his body, ultimately succumbing to his wounds.

Yadav, the waiter, had completed his duty and was awaiting a bus to return home around 4:55 am on Thursday. Tragically, the incident unfolded outside the premises of Kinara Bar and Restaurant, situated in sector 11, Vashi.

According to police reports, Yadav had lodged at the hotel on Wednesday night. "Yadav had a routine of catching an early morning bus from the same bus stand every day," stated Dahane. Additionally, Dahane mentioned that another staff member of the hotel was injured and has been admitted to a hospital in Vashi for treatment.

Dahane clarified that the bar had closed its operations at 1:30 am. "Based on the CCTV footage, two of the suspects were apprehended initially. Subsequently, the third suspect was also arrested within 24 hours," stated Dahane.