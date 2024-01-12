Vashi Woman Allegedly Driven to Suicide by In-Laws' Harassment, Husband Booked

Vashi police booked a husband, his mother, and a friend for abetment of suicide after a 28-year-old woman died by hanging on January 5. The family initially called it a sudden death, but investigators found evidence of prolonged mental and physical abuse by the husband and in-laws.

The deceased, Bhavika Pritam Sutar (28), married Pritam Vitthal Sutar (35) of Shiravane village in November 2022. The complaint, filed by her father Baban Patil, alleges Pritam harbored suspicions about Bhavika's character, subjected her to constant harassment, and demanded money that escalated into physical assault.

Later, the accused escalated the abuse, suspecting Bhavika's character. His mother and a friend also joined in the harassment. On the night of January 2, Bhavika was assaulted by her husband, Pritam Sutar, along with her mother, Asha Vitthal Sutar, and neighbor Ashutosh Santosh Patil. They assaulted her, doubting her character.

On the same night, Bhavika's parents sought assistance from Nerul police to file a complaint. However, the Nerul police advised resolving the matter within the family and did not register a case. Bhavika came to her parent's house in Juhugaon in Vashi after a physical assault at her in-law's home. But she went under mental stress, and on January 5 afternoon, she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Around 3 pm, when Bhavika's parents returned home, they found her hanging. At first, the Vashi police registered a case of sudden death and conducted further investigation, it was revealed that Bhavika's in-laws had tortured her due to doubting her character.

Accordingly, the Vashi police registered a case on Wednesday night against Bhavika's husband, mother-in-law Asha Sutar, and Pritam's friend Ashutosh Patil who lives in the neighbourhood. Police informed that no one has been arrested in this case yet.