VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar clarifies stance on meetings with CM

In recent times, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Prakash Ambedkar, has had multiple meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Prakash Ambedkar, stating that he occasionally provides valuable advice. As a result, there is speculation about the growing proximity between Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the BJP-Shinde faction. Previously, Vanchit had formed an alliance with Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, leading to questions from political opponents regarding Ambedkar's allegiances.

In the latest development, Prakash Ambedkar has made a significant statement today during his interview with TV9 Marathi. When questioned about the praise from Fadnavis and his increasing meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ambedkar responded, "Being the chief minister, if we wish to address the needs of the people, it is necessary to have discussions with the chief minister."

Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit, expressed his stance by stating, "Engaging in discussions after meeting the chief minister serves no purpose. We have already conveyed this to Eknath Shinde in the Assembly. If he steps away from the BJP, we are prepared to engage in dialogue with him. However, it is challenging for us to engage with the BJP, and we have no intention of doing so."