Veteran Shishir Shinde quits Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Former MLA Shishir Shinde on Saturday resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. In a letter to party president Thackeray, he said that he was given no responsibility despite being appointed as Shiv Sena - UBT deputy leader a year ago.He also mentioned that meeting Thackeray had become “impossible” in the last six months.

Earlier, he had left the Shiv Sena to join the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thackeray and was elected as MLA from suburban Bhandup in 2009. However, in 2018, he returned to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.