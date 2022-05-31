Vicky Kaushal strikes 'The Punjaabban' song hook-step with producer Amritpal Singh Bandra

Actor Vicky Kaushal has surely set our screens and hearts on fire with his dynamic dance moves in the song 'Naach Punjaabeen' from the upcoming movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'.

The 'Uri' actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, which showed him grooving to the hook step of the 'Nach Punjaabban' song along with producer Amritpal Singh Bandra.

"As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo ... @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies," Vicky captioned his post.

Sporting a white tee, with a red and blue checkered shirt tied on his waist, Vicky seemed to have the best time of his life while dancing with his 'brother' Amritpal. The actor's white trousers and white sneakers were complimented by the funky red-hued sunglasses. Vicky's charismatic smile was an added bonus!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the newly wed will be seen in 'Govinda Nam Mera', also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, Vicky has an untitled movie by Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor