Victory of truth: Supriya Sule on Nawab Malik’s discharge from hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Nawab Malik walking out of a private hospital here, three days after the Supreme Court granted him an interim release is the victory of truth. Nawab Malik is a former minister of Maharashtra and a party leader.

I came here to receive my brother. Satyamev Jayate! Sule said after Malik was discharged from the private hospital in suburban Kurla, where he was undergoing treatment while being in judicial custody, at around 8 pm. Supreme Court last week granted an interim bail for two months to Malik who was arrested in a money laundering case in early 2022.

I have always stressed that the arrest of Nawab Malik or former home minister Anil Deshmukh or Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was unfortunate. Finally, we got justice through the court, Sule told reporters. When asked about Malik’s daughter and brother meeting Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar a few days back, Sule said she visited the hospital not for any political reasons.

When Anil Deshmukh was released, I had come to receive him. Similarly, I have come here to receive Nawab bhai. Unfortunately, he had faced injustice and he tolerated it for a long time. The truth has finally come out via court. It is a big relief for all of us. It was a very difficult period for all of us, she said.