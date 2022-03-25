VIDEO! CM Thackeray attacks BJP, says "If you want to jail me, do so "

Maharashtra government leaders are currently under constant attack by the ED. Due to this, BJP is accusing Mahavikas Aghadi of corruption. Mahavikas Aghadi slammed back saying the ED action was biased. On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis demanded Malik's resignation. Today, while answering the allegations of Fadnavis, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has retaliated.

CM questioned whether the Enforcement Directorate has become housemaid of BJP, in view of the arrest of its leaders like Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik. He also slammed the BJP for linking Malik and the MVA government in general with the underworld fugitive Dawood Irabhim.

Thackeray said,"President Barack Obama showed guts by deploying his armed forces in Pakistan to kill Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Why similar guts were not shown to deal with Dawood?'' he asked without naming PM Modi.

He also addressed the ED action against his brother-in-law. "Family members are being harassed. It's not like I am scared but if it is power you seek, if you want to jail me, do so," he said in the assembly.

