VIDEO: Man Verbally Abuses, Threatens Traffic Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Being Stopped for Using VIP Siren, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (January 27, 2025): A man driving a luxury car with a VIP siren was arrested after verbally abusing and threatening traffic police officers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place on January 24 in the Mill Corner area under Kranti Chowk police station jurisdiction.

The accused, Kunal Bakliwal, reportedly activated a siren on his car (black Defender SUV), causing the traffic officer to clear the road for VIP movement. When the officer intercepted the vehicle, Bakliwal verbally abused and threatened him.

Read Also | Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Collapses During Governor's Speech on Republic Day 2025; Video Surfaces

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday, shows Bakliwal threatening the police, saying, "Don't you recognize who I am? I will have your uniform taken off in two hours." Despite his behavior, the police remained calm and asked him to park. Bakliwal criticized the police, saying, "You don't know how to manage traffic. Don't you recognize me? Do you even know how to perform your duty?" The police recorded the incident, including Bakliwal threatening senior officers by making phone calls and taking photographs of the policemen.

Police later seized Bakliwal's car and arrested him under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (for assaulting or using criminal force on a public servant) along with other relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.