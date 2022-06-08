VIDEO! RPF jawan saves life of passenger who fell between gap of platform in Nanded

The life of a passenger who fell under the train was saved due to the vigilance of the RPF personnel. The incident took place at Nanded railway station around 10 pm on Tuesday. All this thrill was captured on CCTV camera.

At around 10.30 pm on Tuesday night, the train from Dhanbad to Kolhapur stopped at platform number 2 of Nanded railway station for a few minutes. At that moment, the two men got down from the train to have a meal. While returning with the food parcel, the train suddenly started moving. After that both the passengers were running from the platform to catch the running train. One of the passenger successfully hopped inside the train while the other one trying to get inside the train slipped and fell down.

While he was getting dragged by the train, RPF jawan Sandeep Gowande, who was on duty, pulled out the passenger with both hands. Therefore, the life of this passenger was saved. After that the train was stopped by pulling the chain. The passenger was boarded the train.