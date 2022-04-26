Video: Shiv Sena workers throwing stones at Rana couple's house captured on camera, video goes viral

While the atmosphere in the state was heating up over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana had decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa on April 23 in front of Matoshri residence. Therefore, Shiv Sainiks from Mumbai and Amravati crowded outside their residences. The Rana couple was not allowed to leave their residence in Khar.

On the other hand, Shiv Sainiks had attacked outside their house in Amravati. Now, a video from here has surfaced. After the arrest of MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, a large number of Shiv Sainiks had gathered at Rana's residence in Amravati. There were loud slogans against Rana. At the same time, there was a scuffle between the police and Shiv Sainiks. In the confusion, a Shiv Sainik had hurled stones at Rana's house in Amravati. Now, a video of this stoning has surfaced. The Shiv Sainiks were captured on a CCTV here and the video is currently going viral.