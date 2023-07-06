Vinayak Raut claims MLAs from Shinde Sena have started revolting after Ajit camp joining Maha govt

Vinayak Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated on that MLAs from the Shiv Sena, which is led by Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde, have started revolting after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party members joined the state legislature.

Some MLAs (from Shinde bloc) have been sending messages that they want to seek forgiveness from Matoshree, the Lok Sabha member further claimed while talking to reporters. Many MLAs from the Shiv Sena have said if Matoshree approaches them, then they will reply positively, Raut added.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.