Vir Das recovers from COVID-19
By ANI | Published: January 20, 2022 04:50 PM2022-01-20T16:50:28+5:302022-01-20T17:00:03+5:30
Actor-comedian Vir Das on Thursday said that he has recovered from coronavirus.
Taking to Instagram, Vir uploaded a video of him grooving to 'I'm Coming Out' song. In the clip, he also shared a picture of self-kit showing negative result.
"We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood... whatever," he quipped.
"It was a long two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," Vir urged.
Vir tested positive for COVID-19 on January 11.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled 'Country Eastern'.
( With inputs from ANI )
