Viral video: Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls off water tanker while performing stunts

Many a times some people are seen doing life-threatening stunts without regard for life. Videos of such thrilling stunts go viral many times on social media. Many videos of people doing strange stunts sometimes on the road and sometimes even in the train have gone viral. One such video is currently in discussion. In this video, a young man is seen performing a terrifying stunt. But later it seems that doing this stunt has cost him dearly.

Videos of dangerous stunts are often seen going viral on social media. Sometimes these stunts are even seen as life-threatening. Video of a young man performing a stunt on a speeding tanker has gone viral on social media.

In this viral video, a young man is seen performing stunt on a speeding tanker. In the video, a young man is seen standing and doing pushups on top of a speeding tanker. This video, which has gone viral on Twitter, is from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The video of the stunt which went viral on social media has been posted by the police. Lucknow police officer Shweta Srivastava has shared this video on her Twitter account. Sharing this video, she advised not to do such dangerous stunts.

Now you must be wondering what happened to the young man who performed stunts on the speeding tanker. So this young man fell on the road while performing a stunt.