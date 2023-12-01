Vistara to start Mumbai-Doha direct flight services from Dec 15

Vistara, a full-service carrier, revealed its plans to commence direct flight operations to Doha, Qatar, from Mumbai, beginning December 15. This marks the airline's 50th destination within its network, encompassing both domestic and international routes. The announcement was made by Vistara, a collaborative effort between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

We are thrilled to introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Doha the capital of Qatar and a burgeoning financial hub in the Middle East. Given the city's growing economic significance, this move not only further solidifies our presence in the Gulf region but also enhances our network offering from our Mumbai hub, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said.

The airline said it will be operating these services on the new route four times a week with an A321neo aircraft. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents, it added.

