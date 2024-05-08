Voter Tries to Set EVM on Fire at Sangola Polling Booth in Solapur District

Sangola (Solapur district): An untoward incident was reported in Solapur's Sangola village during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Dadasaheb Manohar Chalekar, a voter, visited the Bagalwadi Zila Parishad School's Polling booth around 12.48 pm on Tuesday. He cast his vote at booth number 86. Then suddenly he tried to set the EVM on fire by putting some liquid from the bottle he had brought in his pocket. This led to some confusion at the polling booth.

The staff quickly put out the fire by pouring the available water from the can on the EVMs. Police gave Chalekar a chase and took him into custody and a case has been registered. The voting process was disrupted for about an hour after the incident. After that, however, it was reported that the voting was smooth.

"After the Bagalwadi incident, the voting process was implemented on the new machine by replacing the machine at that polling station. However, the votes cast before that are safe. The data in the EVM machine is in order. After that, the polling was held smoothly at the venue."

- Kumar Ashirwad, District Collector