Voting for Uddhav-led Sena faction would mean supporting NCP and Cong, says BJP

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will win the upcoming bypoll to Andheri East Assembly seat in Mumbai and claimed every vote to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction would mean supporting the NCP and Congress.

The November 3 bypoll, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, will be a straight contest between the opposition 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' party and the ruling combination of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction.