Wardha car accident: 7 students die including son of BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale

In a shocking car accident, seven medical college students died on the spot while they were coming to Wardha from Deoli. The accident took place near Selsura. The car fell off a river bridge near Selsura when it lost control. The car fell off from about 40 feet high, causing a tragic accident. All the dead were reported to be between 25 and 35 years of age.

This includes Avishkar Rahangdale, son of Vijaybhau Rahangdale, MLA of Tiroda Goregaon Assembly constituency in Gondia. Avishkar was studying MBBS at Datta Meghe Medical College in Wardha. On his way back to Wardha at night, his car crashed into a river. All seven of his friends died in the accident. Upon receiving information about the accident, Wardha Sub-Divisional Police Officer Piyush Jagtap and Sawangi Police Inspector rushed to the spot. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Wardha General Hospital for autopsy.

The names of the other six people who died in the accident-

Neeraj Chauhan, First Year MBBS

Nitesh Singh, 2015 Intern MBAS

Vivek Nandan 2018, MBABS Final Part 1

Pratyush Singh, 2017, MBBS Final Part 2

Shubham Jaiswal, 2017 MBBS Final Part 2

Wind Power 2020 MBBS Final Part 1