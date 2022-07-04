Was ready to be a martyr to save Sena: Eknath Shinde

After winining the floor test, CM Eknath Shinde broke down while giving his speech in the state Assembly. He said he was very disturbed at the way he was treated during the Assembly polls in 2019 and "they (the Thackeray) must understand why such a big incident (the rebellion) took place". "They should find out the root cause of it," he added.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.