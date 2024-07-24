'Was Told To Implicate Uddhav Thackeray, Others In Fake Cases': Anil Deshmukh Levels Sensational Accusation Against DCM Fadnavis

In a sensational claim, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has alleged that he was instructed to accuse Uddhav Thackeray of soliciting funds for the municipal elections. "I did not make that accusation," he stated. Deshmukh further claimed that he was asked to accuse Aaditya Thackeray of raping Disha Salian and then pushing her from a balcony. "I refused to make those allegations," he added.

According to Deshmukh, three years ago, an individual sent by Devendra Fadnavis approached him with this offer at his official residence. Deshmukh asserts, "I have strong evidence regarding the offer and will reveal it at the appropriate time." He also mentioned that the accusations made by Shyam Manav of the All India Anti-Superstition Committee have merit.

Deshmukh continued, "I was also asked to make allegations against Anil Parab. Furthermore, I was told to accuse Ajit Pawar in connection with gutka traders. Because I refused to comply, I had to spend 13 months in prison," he claimed in an interview with Marathi news channel.

When asked if he had informed Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar about the offer, Deshmukh remained silent and did not respond despite repeated questions. However, he reiterated that the offer was made by a close associate of Devendra Fadnavis.