Washim Violence: Stone Pelting Reported After Clash Between Two Groups in Patni Chowk

A violent clash broke out between two groups on Monday night, May 12, at around 9 pm in Maharashtra’s Washim district, leading to tension in the area. Following the incident, reports of stone pelting were also reported from certain locations. Panic spread quickly, with large numbers of people seen speeding away on bikes, while police vans chased them through the streets.

Although the police have not yet officially released details, they stated that the situation is under control and that peace has been restored in the area. Continuous patrolling is underway, and a manhunt has been launched to trace those involved. The police have not yet confirmed the exact reason behind the clash between the groups.

The situation escalated in the Patni Chowk area of Washim town, with its effects spilling over into areas such as Bagwanpura, Dande Chowk, and Ganeshpeth. Around 11 pm, some miscreants reportedly pelted stones at houses and vehicles. Several people were injured in the stone-pelting and were treated at the district hospital. Multiple two-wheelers were also vandalised during the incident.

Upon receiving news of the violence, Superintendent of Police Anuj Tare arrived at the scene and successfully brought the situation under control. A heavy police presence has been deployed throughout the area. The administration has urged citizens not to believe rumours and to maintain peace. Currently, there is an atmosphere of uneasy calm in the city, but the police remain on high alert.