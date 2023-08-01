Watch: Amid heavy security, Pune witnesses protests against PM Modi's visit over Manipur crisis

Amidst a heavy police presence, Manipuri people gathered in front of Mahatma Phule Mandai, raising their voices with resounding slogans like "Prime Minister answer, PM go back, go to Manipur." Holding placards, even children joined the demonstration, making their message clear. The protest, organized by the India Front, took place on Tuesday morning to express their discontent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune. Their primary concern is the apparent silence of the Prime Minister on the issue of violence in Manipur. They demand answers and accountability for the atrocities in Manipuri. The impassioned gathering seeks to draw attention to the plight of Manipuri people and urge the Prime Minister to address their grievances.

At a time when violence continues to grip Manipur, it is disheartening to witness the Prime Minister accepting an award without addressing the ongoing turmoil. Many expressed their strong condemnation of this silence, questioning why the Prime Minister has refrained from speaking out against the escalating violence in the region. The atmosphere was marked by protesters carrying black flags and some even donning black attire as a symbol of their protest and disapproval.