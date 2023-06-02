Watch: Bullet rider collides with female police officer's vehicle, creates chaos on road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man and a female police officer, who had visited the district superintendent of police's office regarding a transferred matter, caused a disturbance on the road in the Nagar Naka area, resulting in a collision with another vehicle. They further disrupted traffic by positioning their own vehicle horizontally across the main road.

A female police officer, assigned to the Pishor police station, had travelled to the city for official duties. While returning to Pishor from the district superintendent of police's office, her car was involved in a collision at Nagar Naka. Subsequently, her security personnel halted the car and placed their bike in the middle of the road, causing significant traffic congestion at the Nagar Naka roundabout. Commuters on the road faced considerable inconvenience due to the incident.

Around 10 am on May 30, an incident occurred involving a confrontation between the drivers and bullet riders. The incident was captured on video and has since become viral on social media. Inspector Kailash Deshmane stated that when the woman police officer approached the cantonment police station to file a complaint, they refused to do so. However, upon the insistence of Camp Saponi Pandurang Bhagile, a complaint was eventually registered against the bullet riders.