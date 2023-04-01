Watch: Cab driver thrashed by security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

A parking dispute at Mumbai airport led to private security personnel physically attacking a cab driver. The driver provided a statement to the police, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the incident, police have confirmed.

#WATCH | Cab driver thrashed at Mumbai airport over parking by private security personnel deployed at the airport. 6 people arrested on the basis of the statement by the cab driver: Mumbai Police



(Video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/dWkULFbwsV — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

There is video footage that has surfaced from the location of the incident, shows an altercation between the cab driver and the security personnel over the parking dispute. In the beginning, a third person can be seen trying to mediate the argument, but it eventually escalated into a physical clash, and the security personnel began attacking and beating the cab driver.