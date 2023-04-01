Watch: Cab driver thrashed by security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2023 07:40 PM 2023-04-01T19:40:33+5:30 2023-04-01T19:42:59+5:30

A parking dispute at Mumbai airport led to private security personnel physically attacking a cab driver. The driver provided ...

Watch: Cab driver thrashed by security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked | Watch: Cab driver thrashed by security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

Watch: Cab driver thrashed by security personnel at Mumbai airport; 6 booked

Next

A parking dispute at Mumbai airport led to private security personnel physically attacking a cab driver. The driver provided a statement to the police, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the incident, police have confirmed.

There is video footage that has surfaced from the location of the incident, shows an altercation between the cab driver and the security personnel over the parking dispute. In the beginning, a third person can be seen trying to mediate the argument, but it eventually escalated into a physical clash, and the security personnel began attacking and beating the cab driver.

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra mumbai Mumbai Airport Securities