Watch: Chaos at Mumbai airport due to flight cancellation

On Thursday morning, there was chaos at Mumbai Airport when multiple passengers became unruly due to the cancellation of two Go First Airways flights. The airline had cancelled two flights: one from Mumbai to Amritsar and the other from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Terrible situation in Mumbai T1 Terminal at the moment. #Fullchaos. If you're flying from #Mumbai today, exercise caution. Angry passengers create ruckus after G8 2601 Mumbai Nagpur 07:10 am and other Flights cancelled.@AAI_Official @GoFirstairways @ani_digital @mumbaimatterz pic.twitter.com/oTLV5DfnvJ — Binu Varghese✍🏻 (@SabSeTezz1) April 13, 2023

Yesterday, there were reports of a brawl at Goa airport when GoAir personnel informed passengers of the cancellation of their Goa to Mumbai flight. The notification was given just ten minutes prior to the flight's scheduled departure time, leading to a scuffle between the passengers and the staff.

Just moments before the scheduled take-off time of 2:10 am, passengers were informed that their flight had been cancelled, leaving them with limited options for travel. A video shows the passengers in a state of panic as they urgently request accommodation arrangements until they are able to secure another flight and reach their destinations on time.