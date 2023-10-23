Watch: Community gathers to pay respects to Agniveer Akshay Laxman in Buldhana

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman will be laid to rest today in Pimpalgaon Sarai village, Buldhana district, following his untimely death in the harsh conditions of Siachen. With only nine months of military service, he suffered a fatal heart attack around 11:30 PM on October 20.

People gathered at the residence of Gawate Akshay Laxman to pay him last tribute on Monday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | People gather at the residence of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman in Pimpalgaon Sarai village of Buldhana district.



He is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations. He was deployed in the world’s highest battlefield Siachen… pic.twitter.com/eSm9azrrbd — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

Agniveer Laxman served in Siachen, known as the world's highest battlefield. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister. His father, speaking on the tragic loss, shared that his son aspired to join the Army after completing a BCom degree and last spoke to him on October 20, inquiring about the family's well-being.

“After getting a BCom degree, he wanted to join the Army...I last spoke to him on 20th October. He had asked me if I was keeping well and if his brother was doing fine," his father said.