Watch: First Kunbi certificate issued to man from Maratha community in Dharashiv district

Today, the first Kunbi caste certificate was issued by the Dharashiv District Collector in Maharashtra, marking a significant development in the ongoing Maratha reservation issue. This move allows members of the Maratha community to avail of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation benefits.

The decision follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's statement in September that Kunbi caste certificates would only be granted to those with proof from the Nizam era. As the Kunbis are considered OBCs, this means that only Maratha community members with Nizam-era Kunbi caste proofs can access OBC reservation.

#WATCH | The first Kunbi caste certificate issued by Dharashiv District Collector in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qT6U12tVDl — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

The recognition of Kunbi status has been a key demand of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. This development occurred shortly after the Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, approved the Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee report on the Maratha Reservation, indicating progress in addressing the long-standing issue. A video of the certificate issuance has gone viral on social media, highlighting the significance of this event.