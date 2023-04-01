Watch: Jewellery shop robbed at gunpoint in Baramati, one arrested

Two masked men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in Baramati, Pune. The police have nabbed one accused while the other three fled. The CCTV camera captured the entire incident.

According to reports, the accused also opened fire after they were followed by villagers. To threaten the villagers the accused even opened fire which three people were injured. The arrested accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case in the matter and have started investigating further in it.