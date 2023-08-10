Watch: Journalist brutally attacked in Jalgaon; outrage over alleged involvement of Shiv Sena MLA

A horrifying incident unfolded in Pachora, Jalgaon, as a journalist was subjected to a brutal assault allegedly orchestrated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp MLA, Kishor Patil. The assault, captured on video, showed Patil's supporters raining blows and kicks on journalist Sandeep Mahajan in broad daylight.

The distressing footage displayed Mahajan being forcibly pulled off his scooter and pinned to the ground, where he was subjected to relentless kicks and punches. Despite his efforts to defend himself, the journalist endured the violent onslaught as the MLA's supporters continued their attack.

The assault reportedly stemmed from Mahajan's critical reporting, including raising questions about MLA Kishor Patil and CM Eknath Shinde. Outraged by the incident, citizens and fellow journalists demanded justice for Mahajan. It was revealed that the MLA had allegedly verbally abused Mahajan over the phone prior to the assault.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of journalists. Calls for a thorough investigation and stringent action against the perpetrators have amplified as the distressing video circulates widely, shedding light on the alarming level of violence against media personnel.

Mla Rohit Pawar took to Twitter, sharing a video of journalist Sandeep Mahajan's brutal beating in Pachora. Pawar directed criticism at the government for the incident, highlighting that Mahajan had endured verbal abuse from MLA over the phone.