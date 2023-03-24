Watch: Knife-wielding man causes chaos in South Mumbai, leaving two dead and three injured

On Friday, a man carrying a knife caused chaos and fear in South Mumbai, according to the Mumbai Police. The 54-year-old man is accused of attacking at least five individuals, resulting in two deaths and three injuries, with the wounded individuals being transported to a hospital for treatment, as per official sources.

The Mumbai Police have reported that the incident took place in the jurisdiction of DB Marg Police in South Mumbai when a 54-year-old man named Chetan Gala allegedly picked up a knife and started attacking people in a residential building. He is accused of attempting to stab several people with the knife he was carrying.

Visuals from #Mumbai #GrantRoad , 51 year old Chetan Gala attacked 5 people with knife.



Visuals are sensitive.

"The incident took place at the Parvati Mansion building in DB Marg area, the police were informed about the matter and rushed to the spot. At Least five people sustained injuries in his attack who were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," an official said to Midday.

As per the police, the wounded individuals from the incident were taken to HN Reliance Hospital and Nair Hospital for medical treatment. Reports indicate that the entire area was in a state of fear and panic as the man began attacking people. The police arrived at the scene and were able to subdue the suspect.

As per the police, the man has been taken into custody, and further investigations and legal proceedings against the accused are underway.