Watch: Man falls into Saptkund waterfall while taking selfie at Ajanta Caves, rescued

The state has been grappling with unrelenting heavy rains in recent days, leading to cascading waterfalls that have become a major attraction for tourists. However, amid the breathtaking scenery, concerns are mounting as accidents surge due to avoidable mistakes. In a recent incident, a young man's life was put in peril at the renowned Ajanta Caves when he slipped into the Saptakund waterfall.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when Gopal Pundlik Chavan (30) and his nephew were visiting Ajanta Caves from Soygaon. While attempting to capture the mesmerizing backdrop in a selfie, Gopal Chavan lost his footing and tumbled into the treacherous waters of Saptakund. Fortunately, a vigilant security guard acted promptly, deploying a life-saving rope to rescue Gopal Chavan from the dangerous situation.

A video capturing the incident has emerged on social media, revealing the man suspended by a cable as several individuals hold onto it while trying to rescue him.

As the region continues to experience heavy rainfall, authorities must prioritize reinforcing safety measures at popular tourist spots like Ajanta Caves. Implementing proper signage, and warnings, and having well-trained personnel can play a significant role in preventing similar accidents in the future. Additionally, it is crucial for tourists to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines while appreciating the wonders of nature.