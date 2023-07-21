Watch: Man stranded in mud swamp rescued by fireman

Heavy rainfall in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has led to chaos in the region, severely affecting the livelihoods of residents. A distressing incident occurred when a person, identified as Nilakanth Patil, fell into a swamp in the Nigdi area around 7:30 in the morning. Fortunately, firefighters quickly responded to the emergency and carried out a successful rescue operation. It was reported that Nilakanth was walking near his house on a road behind a school when he got trapped in the swamp due to the heavy rains.

Vishal Salve witnessed the incident and immediately informed the Nigdi Fire Department. The fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the location and utilized ropes, ladders, and hooks to safely rescue Nilakanth Patil from the treacherous situation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by the ongoing heavy rainfall and highlights the importance of prompt response and rescue efforts during such emergencies.