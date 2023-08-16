Watch: Mob brutally beats Muslim youth at Bandra terminus for allegedly dating Hindu Girl

A disturbing incident unfolded on India's Independence Day in Mumbai, shedding light on communal tensions. A Muslim youth faced a brutal assault by a mob, allegedly due to his association with a Hindu girl. Viral videos on social media captured the shocking incident, depicting the victim in a red shirt being subjected to repeated slaps and beatings by the mob. Despite the girl's objections, the violence persisted, with onlookers capturing the scene on their phones.

Some individuals within the mob recorded videos of the assault while others shouted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" as they dragged the victim, visibly injured, out of a railway station. Amid the chaos, the attackers claimed to have "saved a minor Hindu girl" at Bandra Terminus, using religious rhetoric to justify their actions.

I have been informed that this incident happened around 21/22nd July. At Bandra railway station which comes under Nirmal nagar p stn. But video was viral on social media today Then what was police doing till date,why no investigation or complaint registered by police who was… https://t.co/8nsvYcE0Iy — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) August 15, 2023

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan shared details of the incident in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have been informed that this incident happened around 21/22nd July. At Bandra railway station which comes under Nirmal nagar p stn. But video was viral on social media today Then what was police doing till date,why no investigation or complaint registered by police who was present there,” he tweeted.

“The terrorist act committed by Chetan singh in Jaipur-Mumbai train near Mumbai wherein he killed his senior and three Muslims was on 31 st July. Prompt and proper investigation is must!!!” he further added.