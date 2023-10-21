Watch: MSRTC bus engulfed in flames in Beed, no casualties reported

A dramatic incident unfolded in Parli, Beed District as an air-conditioned bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), burst into flames. The bus was en route to Parbhani via Parli, carrying passengers from Latur, when it caught fire. This incident occurred at 9:28 p.m. at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

The situation could have been far more catastrophic were it not for the quick thinking of the bus driver. Sensing the imminent danger, the driver promptly halted the bus and successfully evacuated all 20 passengers on board. Eyewitnesses have suggested that the fire likely originated from sparking wires and tire bursts.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in this incident. However, the bus, identified as MH 06 BW 0913 from Parbhani Depot, was completely destroyed. Local authorities, including the thermal and municipal fire brigade, arrived at the scene at around 10 pm and successfully extinguished the fire. The incident attracted a significant crowd of concerned spectators, leading to a state of unrest in the city.