Watch: Mumbai Customs intercepts Rs 1.6 crore worth of gold bars

Three Indian passengers were apprehended by Mumbai Air Customs, who had attempted to smuggle three 24-karat gold bars worth Rs 1.60 crore. The gold bars were concealed beneath the baggage trollies utilized by passengers to transport their belongings at the airport.

#WATCH | On 20th April, Mumbai Air Customs intercepted 3 Indian passengers & recovered three 24 karat gold bars, totally valued at Rs 1.60 Crore. The gold bars were sought to be smuggled by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their… pic.twitter.com/By7ZQH3Pab — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

In March, Mumbai Airport Customs officials confiscated over 11 kg of gold valued at Rs 5 crore in two separate occurrences. In the first incident, a person was arrested upon arriving from Dubai for attempting to smuggle gold bars weighing 9,000 grams and worth approximately Rs 4.62 crore.

In another incident, Customs officials confiscated over 2.1 kg of gold dust in the form of wax, worth around Rs 1.10 crore, from a staff member of an airport lounge. The two Indian nationals who were transiting through Mumbai had handed over the gold to the lounge employee in the departure area.