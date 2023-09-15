Watch: Mumbaikars get first glimpse of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, September 19. In a much-anticipated event, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Traditional folk dances and songs accompanied the unveiling.

Lalbaugcha Raja holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars and draws devotees from near and far. This iconic idol, located in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai, is the centrepiece of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city. Its history dates back to 1934 when it was established at the Lalbaug Market by the Koli community of fishermen.

Millions of devotees from diverse backgrounds gather here during the ten-day festival to seek blessings and have their desires fulfilled. The pandal showcases impressive artistry, with the idol adorned in luxurious clothing, jewellery, and flowers. The atmosphere around Lalbaugcha Raja is filled with fervent chants, melodious bhajans, and vibrant decorations. Lalbaugcha Raja has become an essential part of Mumbai's cultural heritage, transcending religious differences and symbolizing the unity and spirit of the city during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.