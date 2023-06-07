Watch: Protest erupts at Pune airport as passengers endure 10-hour delay, 3 detained by CISF

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 7, 2023 05:39 PM 2023-06-07T17:39:29+5:30 2023-06-07T17:40:05+5:30

Passengers began arriving at Pune airport at 3 am, expecting to board the AirAsia flight to Bengaluru scheduled for ...

Watch: Protest erupts at Pune airport as passengers endure 10-hour delay, 3 detained by CISF | Watch: Protest erupts at Pune airport as passengers endure 10-hour delay, 3 detained by CISF

Watch: Protest erupts at Pune airport as passengers endure 10-hour delay, 3 detained by CISF

Next

Passengers began arriving at Pune airport at 3 am, expecting to board the AirAsia flight to Bengaluru scheduled for 5:30 am. However, they faced an unfortunate situation as the flight failed to arrive until 3 pm, leaving them waiting at the airport for nearly 10 hours.

To address the situation, the flight scheduled for Jaipur at 3 pm was redirected to accommodate the stranded Bengaluru passengers. Consequently, even the Jaipur-bound passengers experienced a delay. Frustrated by the ordeal, the passengers expressed their discontent and staged a protest against the airline at gate number 4. In response, CISF personnel detained three individuals involved in the protest.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Pune Airport Airasia Watch Viral video