Watch: Protest erupts at Pune airport as passengers endure 10-hour delay, 3 detained by CISF
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 7, 2023 05:39 PM 2023-06-07T17:39:29+5:30 2023-06-07T17:40:05+5:30
Passengers began arriving at Pune airport at 3 am, expecting to board the AirAsia flight to Bengaluru scheduled for 5:30 am. However, they faced an unfortunate situation as the flight failed to arrive until 3 pm, leaving them waiting at the airport for nearly 10 hours.
पुणे विमानतळावर विमानाला 10 तास विलंब झाल्याने प्रवाशांनी आंदोलन केले, तेव्हा प्रवाशांना CISF जवानांनी अक्षरशः उचलून नेले#puneairport #passenger pic.twitter.com/emTIHe6LIN— Lokmat (@lokmat) June 7, 2023
To address the situation, the flight scheduled for Jaipur at 3 pm was redirected to accommodate the stranded Bengaluru passengers. Consequently, even the Jaipur-bound passengers experienced a delay. Frustrated by the ordeal, the passengers expressed their discontent and staged a protest against the airline at gate number 4. In response, CISF personnel detained three individuals involved in the protest.Open in app