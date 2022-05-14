Watch: Rana couple pray at Hanuman temple in Delhi for Uddhav Thackeray's ouster

Navneet and Ravi Rana on Saturday recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the Hanuman temple here and claimed to have prayed for removal of the "biggest danger looming over Maharashtra in the form of Shiv Sena".The couple was arrested last month on sedition charges after a call for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai and released on bail 12 days later.

#WATCH | Amravati MP Navneet Rana recites Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Temple, CP in Delhi. Her husband & Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana also present with her.



They were arrested in April and later released on bail over the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's house. pic.twitter.com/9yQZHkqlMt — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Dressed in a saffron sari and accompanied by her husband and scores of supporters, Navneet Rana, the independent Lok Sabha member from Amravati, walked on foot from her North Avenue residence to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers."Uddhav Thackeray is the biggest danger looming over Maharashtra. I have come to offer prayers to rid Maharashtra of this danger," Navneet told reporters outside the temple.The Rana couple also performed aarti at the temple. The temple visit comes on a day when Thackeray is scheduled to address a massive rally in Mumbai.Meanwhile, Navneet Rana accused the Shiv Sena of abandoning the cause of Hindutva by joining hands with the Congress and NCP to grab power in Maharashtra."Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb was the real torchbearer of Hindutva, these are duplicates," she said to questions on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks that the time had come to show the real style of Shiv Sena.Navneet Rana dared Thackeray to take action against "those offering prayers at Aurangzeb's grave" instead of targeting her for espousing the cause of Hindutva.

