Watch: Shivani Wadettiwar sparks controversy with remarks on Savarkar

A controversy arose after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made controversial comments about Swatantryaveer Savarkar, and the BJP has taken a strong stance throughout the country. In response, Uddhav Thackeray warned Congress that insulting Savarkar would not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shivani Wadettiwar, daughter of Congress leader and former minister Vijay Wadettiwar, shared a video on Twitter.

Shivani Wadettiwar shared videos in which she alleged that Savarkar advocated for the use of rape as a political tool against the opposition. She shared a video clip of her speech on Twitter, which may lead to a fresh controversy.

Shivani Wadettiwar shared a video in which she talks about the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra organized by the Shiv Sena-BJP. She mentions that these people (BJP and Shinde faction) will never hold a march in honour of Phule, Shahu or Ambedkar. She questions the purpose of Savarkar's marches and expresses concern over his belief that rape could be used as a political weapon against opponents. Her comments in the video could potentially stir up controversy.

"How can women like me and my sisters feel safe after this? These people organize rallies in support of such individuals," expressed Wadettiwar. She questioned how Savarkar, who advocated for rape as a political tool, could be a source of inspiration for The Hindu. This is the question she raised.

Recently, during a rally in Malegaon, Uddhav Thackeray declared that he would not tolerate any disrespect towards Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Congress leaders who are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition continue to insult Savarkar.

Who is Shivani Wadettiwar?

Shivani Wadettiwar is the daughter of Vijay Wadettiwar, a former minister, and currently serves as the secretary of the Maharashtra Youth Congress. She is actively involved in politics in Chandrapur.