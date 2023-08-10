Watch: Tissue Paper-laden truck engulfed in flames on Pune-Solapur highway

In a pre-dawn ordeal, a major fire engulfed a tissue paper-laden truck on the Pune-Solapur highway at Palasdev area in Indapur taluka around 2 am.

The inferno, believed to have sparked due to the truck's heated liners, quickly consumed the freight truck, reducing it to ashes. Swift response from firefighters aided in bringing the blaze under control by 5 am, with two fire tenders working tirelessly.

The truck driver, Ganesh Govind Bodke, en route from Solapur to Pune, escaped unharmed as the truck's liners ignited near a bridge. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported, though both the truck and its cargo suffered significant damage.

Efforts by the Indapur police station staff helped manage the situation, allowing the restoration of traffic flow. The early morning incident resulted in temporary highway closures and long vehicle queues, emphasizing the challenges posed by such emergencies.