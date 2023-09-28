Watch: Visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja begins

Mumbai, known for its vibrant celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, marked the end of the 10-day festivities with a spectacular idol immersion ceremony. Devotees and Ganesh mandals (groups) came together for this traditional farewell to Lord Ganesh, filling the streets with energy, music, and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

One of the festival's standout moments was the start of the procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati around 11:30 a.m. This idol is a favourite among devotees and drew a massive crowd eager to get a last glimpse. Throughout the city, people gathered along different routes to see the Ganesh idols being taken from their temporary homes (pandals) for their final journey into the Arabian Sea and other water bodies.

VIDEO | The visarjan procession of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja begins.#GaneshVisarjan#Ganeshotsav2023pic.twitter.com/4Amnu4tlcy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2023

These idols, in various shapes and sizes, were accompanied by lively music, dancing, and heartfelt prayers. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on September 19, concluded on 'Anant Chaturdashi.' Many people gathered in the streets of Lalbaug and other areas to offer their prayers and take part in the celebrations.

The processions were filled with cultural elements like the joyful throwing of vermillion powder and the showering of flowers over the Ganesh idols. The main road leading to Girgaon in south Mumbai saw various processions from places like Fort, Girgaon, Byculla, and others, adding to the festive atmosphere with their colourful displays and music.